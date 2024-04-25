'The day of' Falcons 7-round mock draft: ATL throws a changeup to begin
The final mock draft for the Atlanta Falcons before tonight's long-awaited draft.
Falcons final mock draft: Round 4
For a second year in a row, the Atlanta Falcons draft a Utah Utes defensive back in the fourth round of the draft. By all accounts, it worked last year so why not double up on it?
Cole Bishop is a safety who will bring physicality to the position. The Falcons don't need another Jessie Bates, they need an enforcer to complement Jessie Bates.
Bishop brings a fear-inducing presence to the middle of the defense. He can play all over the field and be used as a blitzing safety. He would be a perfect addition to this young secondary that already added Quinyon Mitchell.