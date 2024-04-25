'The day of' Falcons 7-round mock draft: ATL throws a changeup to begin
The final mock draft for the Atlanta Falcons before tonight's long-awaited draft.
Falcons final mock draft: Round 5
Maason Smith is an exciting addition to the Atlanta Falcons. This pick is similar to the drafting of Zach Harrison out of Ohio State from last year—a top recruit who never reached the heights he was expected to reach.
Smith is six-foot-six, 300-pounds. He can be a developmental piece at defensive end for Raheem Morris and Jimmy Lake. It would be the perfect scenario for Smith as he would learn behind some great ones.
The potential that Smith has is too much to pass up. Landing him in the fifth round would be a grand slam for this team.