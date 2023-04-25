The Five Best Atlanta Falcons' Offensive Linemen From the Past 20 Seasons
1. No. 5: Justin Blalock
Justin Blalock was selected in the 2nd round of the 2007 NFL Draft and ended up starting in 125 games for the Atlanta Falcons over the next eight seasons. He was a sturdy option for the team as he typically played every game during the season, and helped Atlanta reach the playoffs four times during his career
2. No. 4: Alex Mack
After a successful career with the Cleveland Browns, Alex Mack joined the Atlanta Falcons before the 2016 season. Throughout the next five seasons, Mack started 78 games and helped the team reach the Super Bowl in his first season with the team.
During the 2016 and 2017 seasons, Mack was voted a second-team All-Pro and made the Pro Bowl three times during his stint in Atlanta. The only reason the center isn’t higher on this list is the fact his time with the Falcons ended after his fifth year on the roster.