The history of Atlanta Falcons head coaches

The full history of head coaches of the Atlanta Falcons after the team just hired its 15th HC in Raheem Morris

By Grayson Freestone

Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings
Atlanta Falcons v Minnesota Vikings / Hannah Foslien/GettyImages
The Atlanta Falcons will be going into their 59th season under leadership of their 15th head coach in their history after their recent hire of Raheem Morris.

It has been a tough history of head coaches in the franchise's history with only four coaches who ended their career with a winning record. We have also yet to see a coach make it past his seventh season.

The history of Atlanta Falcons head coaches

The Atlanta Falcons have now seen 14 different names lead their team as the head coach—one of which had two stints as HC. They have also seen five coaches become interim head coaches with Raheem Morris becoming the first eventually become the permanent head coach—with a three-season stint with the Rams in the middle.

Here are the 15 coaches who have been full-time head coaches of the Atlanta Falcons.

1. Norb Hecker, 1966-1968

Randy Johnson
Tommy Nobis - Atlanta Falcons - File Photos / Bob Verlin/GettyImages

Record: 4-26-1 (.133)

2. Norm Van Brocklin, 1968-1974

Norm Van Brocklin, Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game against the Washington Redskins at RFK Stadium on Monday Night Football. November 20, 1972.
Norm Van Brocklin, Head Coach of the Atlanta Falcons during an NFL football game against the / Ross Lewis/GettyImages

Record: 37-49-3 (.430)

3. Marion Campbell, 1974-1976

Marion Campbell
Atlanta Falcons / Focus On Sport/GettyImages

Record: 6-19 (.240)

4. Leeman Bennett, 1977-1982

Leeman Bennett
Atlanta Falcons v Philadelphia Eagles / George Gojkovich/GettyImages


Record: 46-41 (.529)

5. Dan Henning, 1983-1986

Dan Henning
Dan Henning / NFL Photos/GettyImages

Record: 22-41-1 (.529)

6. Marion Campbell, 1987-1989

Claude Humphrey, Marion Campbell
Detroit Lions v Atlanta Falcons / Bob Verlin/GettyImages

Record: 11-32 (.256)

7. Jerry Glanville, 1990-1993

Jerry Glanville
Atlanta Falcons / Focus On Sport/GettyImages

Record: 27-37 (.422)

8. June Jones, 1994-1996

June Jones
Atlanta Falcons v Washington Redskins / George Gojkovich/GettyImages

Record: 19-29 (.396)

9. Dan Reeves, 1997-2003

Dan Reeves
Atlanta Falcons vs. New York Giants - November 9, 2003 / Tom Berg/GettyImages

Record: 49-59-1 (.454)

10. Jim L. Mora, 2004-2006

Jim Mora, Arthur Blank
Arizona Cardinals v Atlanta Falcons / Jamie Squire/GettyImages

Record: 26-22 (.542)

11. Bobby Petrino, 2007

Bobby Petrino
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Rex Brown/GettyImages

Record: 3-10 (.231)

12. Mike Smith, 2008-2014

Mike Smith
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons / Scott Cunningham/GettyImages

Record: 66-46 (.589)

13. Dan Quinn, 2015-2020

Dan Quinn
Chicago Bears v Atlanta Falcons / Todd Kirkland/GettyImages

Record: 43-42 (.506)

14. Arthur Smith, 2021-2023

Arthur Smith
Atlanta Falcons v Chicago Bears / Quinn Harris/GettyImages

Record: 21-30 (.412)

15. Raheem Morris

Julio Jones, Raheem Morris
Denver Broncos v Atlanta Falcons / Kevin C. Cox/GettyImages

Here are the five names who spent time as an interim head coach for the Falcons.

  • Pat Peppler, 1976, 3-6 (Took over for Marion Campbell)
  • Jim Hanifan, 1989, 0-4 (Took over for Marion Campbell)
  • Wade Phillips, 2003, 3-2 (Took over for Dan Reeves)
  • Emmitt Thomas, 2007, 1-2 (Took over for Bobby Petrino)
  • Raheem Morris, 2020, 4-7 (Took over for Dan Quinn)

