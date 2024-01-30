The history of Atlanta Falcons head coaches
The full history of head coaches of the Atlanta Falcons after the team just hired its 15th HC in Raheem Morris
The Atlanta Falcons will be going into their 59th season under leadership of their 15th head coach in their history after their recent hire of Raheem Morris.
It has been a tough history of head coaches in the franchise's history with only four coaches who ended their career with a winning record. We have also yet to see a coach make it past his seventh season.
The Atlanta Falcons have now seen 14 different names lead their team as the head coach—one of which had two stints as HC. They have also seen five coaches become interim head coaches with Raheem Morris becoming the first eventually become the permanent head coach—with a three-season stint with the Rams in the middle.
Here are the 15 coaches who have been full-time head coaches of the Atlanta Falcons.
1. Norb Hecker, 1966-1968
Record: 4-26-1 (.133)
2. Norm Van Brocklin, 1968-1974
Record: 37-49-3 (.430)
3. Marion Campbell, 1974-1976
Record: 6-19 (.240)
4. Leeman Bennett, 1977-1982
Record: 46-41 (.529)
5. Dan Henning, 1983-1986
Record: 22-41-1 (.529)
6. Marion Campbell, 1987-1989
Record: 11-32 (.256)
7. Jerry Glanville, 1990-1993
Record: 27-37 (.422)
8. June Jones, 1994-1996
Record: 19-29 (.396)
9. Dan Reeves, 1997-2003
Record: 49-59-1 (.454)
10. Jim L. Mora, 2004-2006
Record: 26-22 (.542)
11. Bobby Petrino, 2007
Record: 3-10 (.231)
12. Mike Smith, 2008-2014
Record: 66-46 (.589)
13. Dan Quinn, 2015-2020
Record: 43-42 (.506)
14. Arthur Smith, 2021-2023
Record: 21-30 (.412)
15. Raheem Morris
Here are the five names who spent time as an interim head coach for the Falcons.
- Pat Peppler, 1976, 3-6 (Took over for Marion Campbell)
- Jim Hanifan, 1989, 0-4 (Took over for Marion Campbell)
- Wade Phillips, 2003, 3-2 (Took over for Dan Reeves)
- Emmitt Thomas, 2007, 1-2 (Took over for Bobby Petrino)
- Raheem Morris, 2020, 4-7 (Took over for Dan Quinn)