The "Smith Stache" Goes International in Germany
Atlanta Falcons Germany Fans show solidarity with head coach Arthur Smith by rocking mustaches
By Lisa Shepard
The Atlanta Falcons announced in May 2023 that through the NFL's Global Markets Program, they had been awarded rights to market in Germany. This announcement was made via the team's social media and featured Alesantoz, the head of the Atlanta Falcons Germany Fan Club. The exciting news was told to him by Falcons Pro Bowl guard, Chris Lindstrom.
In June, head coach Arthur Smith, defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, LB Lorenzo Carter, former TE Feleipe Franks, and K Younghoe Koo, made the trip to Frankfurt to celebrate the news with members of the Atlanta Falcons Germany community. Based on the pictures and videos that were posted from this meet and greet, a good time was had by all in attendance.
As footage from this event began to circulate, fans quickly noticed that head coach Arthur Smith had a new look. Not only did he appear to be several pounds lighter, he also had a new mustache. Atlanta Falcons fans were used to seeing coach Smith with a beard. However, wearing a mustache was a first since he was named head coach of the team in 2021.
It was no surprise that the social media comments started to roll in. Smith was called Tom Selleck and Ted Lasso as fans attempted to adjust to his new "stache." Smith was also asked about his mustache in a press conference in June.
After having gone through another long off-season, Falcons fans are excited when it's time for the season opener. This excitement includes the Falcons fans in Germany. Alesantoz came up with the idea for fans to don a "Smith Stache" while attending a watch party for the game at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt.
It should be noted that there is one prominent person outside of the Falcons fan base who is also showing solidarity with Coach Smith and his "Smith Stache." Kyle Brandt of Good Morning Football has also grown out his facial hair. He has said that he will not shave off his mustache as long as the Falcons keep winning. This sentiment works for Falcons fan Kyle Brandt. Keep winning Atlanta Falcons!