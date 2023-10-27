This division rival is the perfect Atlanta Falcons trade target
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons trading within the division is always going to be a long shot when you consider the heated rivalries in the NFC South. However, if there was ever a time that both sides would consider a deal within the same division it is now with the winless Carolina Panthers in the perfect position to sell off veteran pieces for draft picks.
For Atlanta, it is simply looking around the league for the final piece for the offense to help Desmond Ridder the fit that makes the most sense is in Carolina. Adam Thielen has been one of the few bright spots on Carolina's roster and would unquestionably make the Atlanta Falcons offense better.
A potential deal gives Ridder an experienced target with a consistent history of coming up with clutch plays on key downs or in important moments. Adam is a gamer and exactly the final piece that this Atlanta Falcons offense needs to fully unlock their passing attack and take a step forward.
With Thielen in the rotation, Atlanta would have Kyle Pitts, Jonnu Smith, Drake London, Cordarrelle Patterson, Bijan Robinson, and Thielen as their primary targets. It stretches the offense and takes the pressure off of Hollins, Jefferson, and Miller to serve in reserve roles that they are better suited for.
Not to say that they wouldn't contribute but rather Thielen would be a better starter for this offense and allow these receivers to be change-of-pace options with Arthur Smith rolling with the hot hand.
A deal for Thielen is unlikely considering the amount of interest the veteran is likely to garner allowing Carolina to get a similar price outside their own division. However, Atlanta should at least attempt to have the conversation and see if they are able to convince their division rival to send the finishing piece to Atlanta's offense.