Three Keys to the Atlanta Falcons-Tennessee Titans Matchup
2) Will Desmond Ridder continue to struggle with turnovers?
After coughing up three fumbles last week against Tampa Bay, Atlanta Falcons’ starting quarterback Desmond Ridder has already turned the ball over 11 times this season. Although Atlanta was able to pick up a win this week, his three interceptions against Washington last week was one of the main reasons the team lost.
Coach Arthur Smith seems insistent on keeping Ridder on the field, but his leash should be short as the team continues their push for a playoff spot. Although fumbles can be a completely random outlier from week-to-week, Ridder’s fumble that offset a potential touchdown was inexcusable and cannot happen again if he continues to be the starter.
The interceptions may be the bigger issue as Ridder continues to push the ball into either an extremely tight window or double/triple coverage. It often seems like the young quarterback is trying to win the game on one throw and if it continues, the team may finally turn to backup quarterback Taylor Heineke.
Tennessee only has two interceptions this season, so this may be a get-right game for Ridder and the entire Atlanta offense. If they’re able to take an early lead and force him to play from behind though, the Falcons could be in trouble.