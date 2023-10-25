Three Keys to the Atlanta Falcons-Tennessee Titans Matchup
3) How will the Atlanta defense handle Derrick Henry?
Although Derrick Henry could be traded before this matchup, it seems more likely he’d be someone who gets picked up on deadline day after this week’s matchups provide more clarity on buyers and sellers. Henry has had an up-and-down season so far, but he tends to start slow so the Falcons still need to prepare accordingly.
It’s likely that Atlanta will stack the box against him and force whichever quarterback they’re facing to beat them through the air. Henry struggled in losses to the Colts and Browns where he averaged 3.3 and 1.8 yards per carry respectively and the Falcons will aim to mirror that defensive performance.
Henry has constantly been the engine that pushed the Titans offense forward and it’s difficult to see them winning many games when he’s off his game. Forcing him into tight boxes and preventing him from gaining large chunks of yardage should be Atlanta’s priority throughout the matchup. If they can keep him to a minimal performance, the visiting squad should walk out with a victory.