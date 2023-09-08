Three Notable Opening Weekend Games for the Atlanta Falcons
To celebrate the opening weekend of the NFL, we look back at three of the most memorable opening weekend games in Atlanta Falcons history.
Recently, NBC Sports listed the NFL teams that have the best win percentages on opening weekend.
Despite their win percentage staying under 50% (28-29, 49.12% win percentage), the Atlanta Falcons have had superb performances during the opening weekend, some of the best that Atlanta has ever had. Out of their 25 most productive games offensively, five of them came on opening weekend.
The Falcons are currently in the midst of their worst run of opening weekend losses. They have suffered five straight defeats dating back to 2018. Rookie quarterback Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers team visit Mercedes-Benz Stadium on September 10th. The inexperience at the quarterback position puts Atlanta in prime position to break that losing streak.
To celebrate potentially breaking this run of losses that is tied for the 17th-worst in NFL history, we look back at three of the more notable opening weekend games for the Atlanta Falcons and their fans.