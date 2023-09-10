Three predictions for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
The Atlanta defense will get 3+ sacks on Young
The defensive line will have a new look this season with the additions of linemen David Onyemata and Calais Campbell. Atlanta also signed linebackers Kaden Elliss and Bud Dupree. New defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen will be bringing the 4-3 defense with him from the New Orleans Saints as Atlanta ran a 3-4 in 2022. This will be bad news for rookie Bryce Young and his offensive line.
Here, we'll see Onyemata and Campbell get pressure alongside Grady Jarrett as Elliss and Dupree help rush the gaps. It was clear that Nielsen's hire was focused on getting to the quarterback and creating pressure in the backfield.
Last season saw the Falcons finish with a sack percentage of 3.62%, the worst in the league. Moreover, it seems that Garrett has zero help at times as he double-teamed.
It's important to note that the Panthers offense was blitzed just 140 times in 2022 but that number will likely change. That change will start with a Falcons defense that needs to show the league this season that this isn't the defense of old. Nielsen knows how to get pressure on the quarterback as he did with the Saints. All things considered, Atlanta will be ready for Young in this matchup.