Three predictions for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Carolina Panthers
London and Pitts will each a get a TD
Of the predictions, this one is based on the number of pass attempts from quarterback Desmond Ridder in this matchup. Nonetheless, Drake London and Kyle Pitts should see the majority share of the targets versus this Panthers defense. This defense allowed the fourth-most yards to wide receivers (2,957). They also tied for the sixth-most allowed touchdowns to the receiving position at 15.
London was targeted a total of 11 times in both matchups against the Panthers. He had nine receptions for 69 yards and a touchdown in such games. London will likely face Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn in Week One. There's a chance that London could face a double team but the six-foot-four, 213 lbs receiver won't be fazed.
As for Kyle Pitts, he's already a matchup nightmare for any defense as the Pro Bowl tight end will be the same against the Carolina linebackers. In this case, the Panthers did a relatively good job of containing tight ends last season, allowing six total touchdowns.
However, Pitts is looking to prove something after missing time last season due to injury. Also, Pitts in the red zone will help Ridder due to the aforementioned mismatches in the defense. All in all, Pitts should find the end zone in the NFC South clash.