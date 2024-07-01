Todd Gurley has simple, harsh assessment of lone season with Falcons
Todd Gurley has always brought a lot of hype with him. He played for the University of Georgia and developed into one of the best runners the college game has ever seen.
His success culminated in him becoming the Rams first-round pick in 2015. The bellcow developed into a weapon who helped guide his team to the Super Bowl but his play fell off as he sustained knee issues.
He hit the open market and signed with the Atlanta Falcons. This signing had everyone hyped but it quickly died out when he failed to make an impact and managed to score a game-losing touchdown against the Lions.
The 2020 season as a whole was a huge disappointment for the Falcons. They lost some games they never should have, resulting in the dismissal of head coach Dan Quinn.
What ultimately became Gurley's final NFL season was also a "sorry" season, according to him.
Todd Gurley labels season with Atlanta Falcons as "sorry"
We can all agree that these past six seasons have been sorry, quite honestly. Gurley's words are not wrong and it is just sad his career ended with such a disappointing team.
Here is what the former running back said on LeSean McCoy and DeSean Jackson's 25/10 show:
"I kind of had to see what they were talking about for real, because I played at Georgia. So, that one happened. And I was like, the season was sorry."- Todd Gurley
While it may be a sad statement to hear about a team that so many of us love, it is an honest statement. These past handful of years have been rough but hopefully, 2024 will bring success.