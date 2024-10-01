Tom Brady flames Tampa quarterback Baker Mayfield ahead of NFC South battle
By Nick Halden
Winner of Thursday night's game between Tampa and the Atlanta Falcons will take control of the NFC South. Two teams coming off very different weeks with the Bucs bouncing back and destroying the Eagles in surprising fashion. The Falcons escaped with a home win over New Orleans despite never scoring a touchdown on offense.
This is a key matchup one that Baker Mayfield might have a little extra motivation for thanks to Tom Brady. The NFL legend was on the call for Tampa and wasted no time absolutely destroying Baker Mayfield's comments on the changes happening in Tampa.
Brady's comments might be viewed as inflamatory but they are also completely correct and in bounds. What has Baker Mayfield won in this league? We know Tom Brady is incredibly petty when it comes to football and Baker commenting on the positive changes in Tampa appeared to offend the former Bucs QB and 7x Super Bowl champion.
In truth, both quarterbacks are right and speaks to different goals and standards. For Baker, it was about coming into his third chance and simply having fun. Letting all the comparisons and frustrations go and changing the team's expectations and ceiling. After Brady's exit this team wasn't going to replace the veteran's leadership or legend. Baker didn't try to replace Brady but led in his fashion and surprised the league with a playoff berth and an upset win.
From Brady's perspective the quarterback's comments are true and speak to a GOAT mentality. Brady understood that any season that didn't end in a ring would be looked at as a failure. His leadership style of holding his players accountable and keeping this mentality is more than fair. The results and love and respect of his former teammates speaks for itself.
This is the rare off the field war or words where both parties are completely correct. Brady flaming Mayfield was objectively hilarious and perhaps a bit deserved and yet what Mayfield said is the reason the quarterback has had success.
Differing mentalities and results speaks to the ceiling and leadership style of both players. Two guys who have both haunted Atlanta in recent years with Baker perhaps now having even a larger chip on his shoulder as the Bucs get ready to face Atlanta for an early battle for control of the NFC South.