Top 10 famous celebrities who are Atlanta Falcons fans
By Nick Halden
3. Ludacris
Ludacris will always have a place in Atlanta sports with "Welcome to Atlanta" being a well-repeated track over the years. Best known as a very accomplished artist Ludacris is an accomplished actor as well best known for his role in the Fast and Furious franchise as Tej Parker.
4. Quavo
Quavo is a well-accomplished rapper and singer best known as being the frontman for Migos. Quavo has made limited appearances as an actor as well including in the tv show "Atlanta". Quavo was born in Athens and has been an extremely active supporter of Atlanta's teams including often showing up to Atlanta Hawks games.
5. Jeff Foxworthy
The comedian has made his support for the Falcons known in years past whether it is showing up in a promotional video or cracking a 28-3 joke Foxworthy is an Atlanta sports fan for better or worse.