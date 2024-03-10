Top-10 free agency targets for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These ten players will be targeted by the Atlanta Falcons when free agency kicks off
The front office must find playmakers at the receiver position. Curtis Samuel has had an up-and-down career but he is coming off of one of his better seasons and has shown that he can make plays with the ball in his hands
Samuel would be a versatile weapon for new offensive coordinator Zac Robinson.
Adding physicality to the safety position should be a priority for the Falcons. The six-foot-two, 220-pound Jeremy Chinn is a great option.
We know that Jessie Bates will patrol the majority of the turf which puts Chinn in a perfect situation to use his physicality and aggressiveness. Think of him as a sub-linebacker.
Tre'Davious White has struggled with injury—which is why he was just released—but, when he is healthy, he has the potential to be one of the best in the NFL. Signing White to a short-term deal to pair with A.J. Terrell could be a perfect decision for both sides.