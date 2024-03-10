Top-10 free agency targets for the Atlanta Falcons in 2024
These ten players will be targeted by the Atlanta Falcons when free agency kicks off
Gabe Davis has been an inconsistent weapon for the Buffalo Bills since entering the league but he has managed to make his name known when it mattered the most. The Falcons should take a risk and hand Gabe Davis the bag because if they were to hit on him, they would have one heck of a threat opposite Drake London.
Tyler Boyd is the opposite of Gabe Davis; you know what you are going to get with the veteran receiver. Boyd has been one of the most consistent slot receivers in the NFL since he was taken in the second round of the 2016 NFL Draft. Zac Robinson needs to add a slot receiver and there is no better option than Boyd.
Leonard Floyd has experience with Raheem Morris in the past. The two were a key part of the Los Angeles Rams' Super Bowl run during the 2020 season. He is a versatile edge rusher who can be moved around by new defensive coordinator Jimmy Lake. There is no doubt he could have ten-plus sacks for the Falcons in 2024.