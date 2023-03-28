Top 3 reasons the Atlanta Falcons need to trade for Lamar Jackson
3. Lamar Jackson makes the Atlanta Falcons a favorite in the NFC
Right now, the Atlanta Falcons are not seen as a legitimate threat in the NFL. We all have questions about this team, but if they were to add Lamar Jackson, it would immediately make them one of the better teams in the conference.
Let's first start with the NFC South, I don't think anyone would argue that Jackson would become the best QB in the division. Derek Carr doesn't compare, certainly, Baker Mayfield has no argument, and any QB that the Panthers take with the first-overall pick, won't be on Lamar Jackson's level. Jackson would make the Falcons clear favorites in the division.
Then on a bigger scale, the NFC doesn't have the multitude of dynamic quarterbacks that the AFC has. Assuming Aaron Rodgers (who wasn't at his best last year anyways) leaves, there is really only Jalen Hurts and maybe Dak Prescott. Basically, Hurts' would be the only player that could compare to Lamar Jackson.
Usually, when you have the better quarterback, you have the better odds. The Falcons could instantly become one of the best teams in the NFC, meaning a Super Bowl would be within reach.