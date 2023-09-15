Top 4 Atlanta Falcons to watch against Green Bay Packers in Week 2
Week two will be an interesting time for the Atlanta Falcons. Following a sloppy win against the Carolina Panthers, the Falcons must clean up a few things if they want to beat the Green Bay Packers to start the season 2-0.
That also means that the players must step up; especially those who struggled in their season debut.
Here are the four players that you should be keeping an eye on in week two.
1. Cordarrelle Patterson, RB
It looks like Cordarrelle Patterson will make his 2023 debut on Sunday after he has fought an injury to start the season. He is a big piece for the Atlanta Falcons' offense.
Seeing how Arthur Smith deploys Patterson in an offense that wants to feature Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier will be interesting.
Just like we expected, Bijan played everywhere in his first game, so will CP do the same thing? How many carries will he get in the game? How many snaps will he get? These are all questions that should be answered on Sunday.