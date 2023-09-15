Top 4 Atlanta Falcons to watch against Green Bay Packers in Week 2
The four players you should be watching when the Atlanta Falcons host the Green Bay Packers in week 2
2. Kaleb McGary, RT
It is no secret that Kaleb McGary struggled in his first game after he was signed to his second NFL contract. The Atlanta Falcons' starting right tackle really struggled to get his hands on the Panthers' edge rushers—particularly Brian Burns—so how will he bounce back in week two?
McGary simply needs to step up because, without him, this passing game will continue to struggle. Desmond Ridder's inability to get big plays in the passing game was due to his performance against Carolina.
McGary was also blown up when the Falcons tossed the ball or ran screenplays in his direction. Those are two key components of this offense that make McGary's success even more vital.
Things won't be easy for him in week two as he will be going against guys like Rashan Gary, Kingsley Enagbare, and Lukas Van Ness.