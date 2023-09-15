Top 4 Atlanta Falcons to watch against Green Bay Packers in Week 2
The four players you should be watching when the Atlanta Falcons host the Green Bay Packers in week 2
3. Calais Campbell, DE
An interesting development for the Atlanta Falcons in week one was how much veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell played.
Campbell came to the Falcons excited about the opportunity to line up on the end of the line and be used in a rotational role. Well, in his first game as a Falcon, he played over 50 snaps which was not expected.
Surely, he wants to play as much as possible but will he continue to play that many snaps? Or will he be rotated out more often moving forward?
Campbell likely played the number of snaps he did because of matchups. The Panthers were running the ball with great success so Ryan Nielsen likely kept him out there to stack blockers.
Keep an eye on how much the 37 year old plays in week two.