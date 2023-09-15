Top 4 Atlanta Falcons to watch against Green Bay Packers in Week 2
4. Jeff Okudah, CB
Much like Cordarrelle Patterson, it is looking like Jeff Okudah will make his season debut on Sunday. This comes at the perfect time with the Atlanta Falcons going up against a more talented receiving core than this past Sunday.
However, it is only perfect if Okudah plays well. He will join a talented secondary that played extremely well in week one and he will need to do his job for that to continue.
Clearly, the talent is there for Okudah, but can he stay healthy and can he make a consistent impact? Especially considering he will see a lot of passes his way with him playing opposite A.J. Terrell.
It will be intriguing to see how he plays in his first game with the Falcons. He knows the Packers well from his time in Detroit but the Packers have a lot of young receivers that will challenge the former third-overall pick.