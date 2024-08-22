Top 5 quarterbacks on the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
1. Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs in Week 4
If Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs are on your schedule there is no reasonable argument who sits atop this list. Tom Brady is a living legend and put up cartoon numbers long after he was supposed to have gone over that infamous cliff.
Brady's legend appeared to be long out of reach a once-in-a-generation player. The veteran is only two years out of the league and there is already a legitimate conversation about how quickly Mahomes could catch him in the GOAT debate.
Mahomes is so far above the field that the conversation isn't where Patrick is against his peers but where he ranks all-time. There is an argument the last two years have been the least talented offenses that the quarterback has been handed. What has Mahomes' response been?
Showing he can adjust his game to the roster he is given and winning back-to-back Super Bowls. Yes, Andy Reid, Travis Kelce, and Chris Jones deserve due credit. However, don't get it confused this is the best quarterback and player in this league.
Mahomes has left the field of his peers behind chasing the ghost of Tom Brady. Despite being beaten by the veteran in their two most meaningful matchups the quarterback catching the GOAT looks increasingly probable. There is every reason to believe this team can be the first to win three straight titles.