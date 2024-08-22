Top 5 quarterbacks on the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
2. Dak Prescott and the Cowboys in week 9
After Mahomes the fall off of the next great quarterback Atlanta faces is considerable. This isn't a knock on Dak but the reality of a league with an AFC full of elite talent at the quarterback position. Dak has gotten the better of Kirk Cousins consistently throughout their respective careers.
For once Cousins has the superior offensive talent and a chance to flip the tables. Dak and the Cowboys are getting a lot of heat based on a quiet offseason and a playoff flop. Because of this, the stock on Dallas is far too low heading into the year.
Dak has played at a borderline MVP level when healthy the past two seasons. The turnovers have been cut down and in the regular season, this team is a unit to be feared. Yes, the inevitable postseason collapse will be waiting at the end of the year.
Week nine, however, is far from the postseason and Atlanta is going to get Dak's best shot in a game Dallas needs. Prescott is a perfect example of a limited player who has gone far above his perceived ceiling often by being the smartest player on the field.