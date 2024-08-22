Top 5 quarterbacks on the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
3. Jalen Hurts and the Eagles in Week 2
Monday night in Philly followed by a Sunday night game against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs is as brutal an early schedule as you can get. Thankfully Atlanta ends the year with extremely winnable games making a 1-2 start something they can easily recover from.
Jalen Hurts is a mystery after how the Eagles ended their season. Whether or not the quarterback is injured can be debated. What can't is the fact he went from in the conversation as a top-five quarterback to having the security of his job debated.
Hurts play majorly regressed after playing the game of his life in a Super Bowl loss to Kansas City. Hurts talent and the fact he took Philly to a Super Bowl two seasons ago cannot be overlooked. He deserves as much respect for what he has accomplished as the criticism he continues to receive.
This is going to be a huge test for an Atlanta defense that in recent history struggles against mobile quarterbacks. The misdirection Philly can run on offense combined with Hurts' speed and power demand respect and a healthy level of caution in week two.