Top 5 quarterbacks on the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
4. Justin Herbert and the Chargers in Week 13
This is the last truly tough game on Atlanta's schedule and the last great talent at quarterback they will face. Herbert remains such a mystery consistently teasing talent far greater than anyone not named Mahomes on this list.
Herbert has the size, speed, and arm you want from your franchise quarterback. He was a day-one starter and looked to be on his way to becoming a top quarterback in this league. Years later it is as if the exact same rookie player is still taking the field.
This far into your career and the biggest game of your career was a historic playoff choke to Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. Right or wrong great quarterbacks are judged by postseason success and who you are in the biggest moments. Herbert shows flashes of being elite but doesn't put it together long enough to get the job done.
Still, his talent and the new coaching staff are reasons to believe the quarterback will figure things out. Considering what Harbaugh has accomplished with far lesser talents it will be a fascinating team to watch as Atlanta closes out the tough part of their schedule.