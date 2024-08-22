Top 5 quarterbacks on the Atlanta Falcons 2024 schedule
By Nick Halden
5. Baker Mayfield and the Tampa Bay Bucs Weeks 5 and 8
Baker Mayfield making the list speaks to the comeback from the veteran and the lack of elite quarterbacks on Atlanta's schedule. Ignoring the unproven potential of Jayden Daniels or Bryce Young who else on Atlanta's schedule is deserving of consideration?
You're looking at names like Geno Smith, Derek Carr, or Russell Wilson. Mayfield has been more consistent than any of these options over the last year. The former Brown has gotten the better of his team in the divorce and is thriving in the post-Tom Brady era in Tampa.
Yes, there are still issues with his game but the swagger and leadership he brings can't be ignored. This was a team that appeared to be in rebuild mode and they won the division and beat the Eagles in the first round.
While the team should still be behind Atlanta in preseason rankings they are a clear threat. They are the only team in the division in the last half-decade who has proven consistently capable of winning meaningful games. Baker Mayfield's energy and gun-slinging style were the reason for that last season and why the Bucs remain a division threat and in the NFC conversation.