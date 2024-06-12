Top-50 player sales list has unsurprising result for Atlanta
By Nick Halden
The NFL released what was described as the "only verified rankings" This includes sales of players' jerseys and merchandise. It covers the last year spanning from March 2023 until February 2024. The list covers the top-50 sellers of the last year and has more than a few surprises.
For Atlanta Falcons fans, it isn't going to come as much of a surprise that there isn't one Falcon on this list. During this span, there was quarterback uncertainty. This leaves Atlanta's star player either as Kyle Pitts, A.J. Terrell, Grady Jarrett, or Drake London.
Each of these players has clear reasons they aren't going to rank on this list. Atlanta's lack of presence speaks to where the franchise has been. Unsprisingly Jalen Hurts, Jason Kelce, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Christian McCaffrey sit atop the list.
All five players have had both impressive marketing and sustained winning at a high level with at least one Super Bowl appearance in this span of time. However, the list does have a number of surprises.
Dak Prescott ranks 20th, a bit surprising based on his level of play and the franchise he starts for. Perhaps it is a sign of a fanbase realizing that Prescott isn't going to be the quarterback that gets them back to postseason relevance.
Mac Jones 50th, Justin Fields 31st, and Bobby Wagner coming in at 35th could all be counted as surprises as well. Wagner playing for an average Seahawks team towards the end of his career is a great story but it resulting in this number of sales is impressive.
Fields and Jones play for two fanbases that long to be relevant but both of these quarterbacks now play for other teams. The writing has been on the wall that this would happen for the last year and still both players crack the top-50. This speaks to two committed and perhaps just a bit delusional fanbases.
Atlanta not managing a single player on the list should change with the additions of Bijan Robinson, Kirk Cousins, and Michael Penix Jr. in the time since the last list began to be compiled. No question, next year's list won't be Atlanta-free.