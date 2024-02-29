Trading for Justin Fields would be the smartest thing the Atlanta Falcons could do in 2024
Bringing in a potential franchise quarterback before the draft makes the most sense.
The best thing the Atlanta Falcons could do before the draft is trade for Justin Fields from the Chicago Bears. The Falcons have a need for a true franchise quarterback and the homegrown Fields is the most cost-effective option to bring in a potential franchise guy the team has. Fields should be somewhat more affordable than any other quarterback on the market that projects like a franchise guy due to the fact that he hasn't lived up to the expectations in Chicago. That's more due to Chicago not doing right by Fields than the other side of the coin.
""It just depends on what opportunities pop up. I will say this, I think you guys know me well enough now, if we go down that road, I want to do right by Justin as well. No one wants to live in gray, I know that's uncomfortable. I wouldn't want to be in that situation either. So, we will gather the information -- we will move as quickly as possible, [but] we are not going to be in a rush -- and see what presents itself and whats best for the organization.""- Bears GM Ryan Poles at the NFL Combine
From what the Bears general manager said above, it sounds like if they were to trade Fields, the resolution would happen sometime in the next couple of weeks. The Falcons have made it clear that they want to add bodies to the quarterback room that will fit in with the new coaching staff, and Fields absolutely fits that need. The Falcons would be wise to, at a minimum, see what it's going to cost to bring in the fourth-year starter from the Bears.
The biggest question when it comes to Justin Fields and a potential trade is who would be interested in trading for him. There's a lot of smoke out there with teams like the Raiders, Patriots, etc. looking into the trade. However, in breaking down quarterback situations around the league, the market seems to be somewhat slim. Let's take a look:
New England Patriots: They own the No. 3 overall pick and will likely just take a quarterback there.
Pittsburgh Steelers: While they could be in on Fields, new offensive coordinator Arthur Smith doesn't seem to be a good fit with Fields in any way.
Tennessee Titans: They just brought in Callahan and seem to be good with Will Levis as their guy.
Denver Broncos: They could fit if they get rid of Russell Wilson. However, they're so cap strapped and pick strapped, that it doesn't make sense for them to go after Fields.
Las Vegas Raiders: If they didn't just bring in Luke Getsy, who was like oil and water with Fields in Chicago, then this would make sense.
New York Giants: The contract with Daniel Jones makes bringing in any other quarterback completely illogical.
Washington Commanders: If they didn't have the No. 2 overall pick, this would make sense. They're in position for their franchise guy.
Minnesota Vikings and Tampa Bay Buccaneers: We're lumping them together because they both have their option for 2024 on the roster, they just need to re-sign them. Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield are both negotiating for longer term deals.
Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals, Cleveland Browns, Houston Texans, Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, Arizona Cardinals, Los Angeles Rams, San Francisco 49ers, and Seattle Seahawks: These teams all have or seem to have a situation for their quarterback moving forward that they are happy with.
So now that we see the market is basically the Falcons competing with themselves for Fields, what kind of offer should be made. Ideally, they get Fields for the pick they receive from the Jaguars (No. 79 overall) in the 2024 NFL draft. But if that doesn't work, they shouldn't go higher than the second-round pick (No. 43 overall). The Falcons have the extra flexibility here to use what is essentially an extra pick for their new quarterback, and if they can exercise that, they should. The lack of a market (aka supply and demand) will lower the price on Fields.
Assuming it would only cost a second or third round pick, the Falcons should easily be able to fill out the rest of their team needs. Because of this, they should be able to address holes at pass rusher, No. 2 and 3 wide receiver and depth all throughout the team. The Falcons would also be able to actually give him some weapons to throw to in the offense as well. Having wide receiver Drake London, running back Bijan Robinson and tight end Kyle Pitts on the roster would give Fields three guys better than anyone else he's played with at any of those spots. Their top-rated offensive line will only continue to be a boon for the new quarterback as well. The biggest upgrade for Fields should be a staff that knows how to design the offense to their players.
Justin Fields has been under the offensive guidance of Matt Nagy and Luke Getsy during his career so far. Both were failures in Chicago. The Falcons would be giving him Zac Robinson—someone who has trained under Sean McVay for a half-decade, as well as long-time quarterbacks coach Ken Zampese, and T.J. Yates as his primary coaches. Atlanta would be setting him up for success. If the Falcons want to make the playoffs in 2024, they need to trade for Fields and let him take the reigns of the franchise.
All advanced stats are courtesy Pro Football Focus or Football Outsiders. All traditional stats are courtesy of official team websites, NFLGSIS or CFB Stats. All RAS and athletic testing numbers are courtesy of DraftScout.com and Kent Lee Platte's RAS Football website.