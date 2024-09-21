Travis Kelce and Kyle Pitts both have been disappointments heading into Week 3
By Nick Halden
Three years ago Atlanta Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts put up the league's second-highest rookie total in league history. Travis Kelce reached heights that the Atlanta tight-end could only dream of and it seemed perhaps the best could still be in front of both players.
Two games into the 2024 season and both fanbases have reasons for frustration with their highly paid tight-ends. Kyle Pitts has yet again been a non-factor managing 46-receiving yards and a touchdown on the season. As shocking as it might be this is far better than Travis Kelce's early numbers.
Kyle Pitts has outplayed Travis Kelce in a contest of middling numbers early on
Travis Kelce has 39-receiving yards through two games this season. Kelce doesn't have a struggling offense or rusty quarterback to blame for his lack of production either. Both tight ends are facing very different questions heading into their Week 3 matchup.
For Pitts, it is whether or not he will ever live up to the promise of his draft spot or rookie season. Two years of frustrating results have made Atlanta Falcons fans sensitive to his lack of early production. A fair reaction when you consider the lofty expectations and the players who could have landed with the Falcons in his place.
In Kelce's case, the conversation is far different for a player who has three rings and an argument as the greatest at this position to ever do it. However, this league is unforgiving and doesn't offer an easier road based on what has been.
Travis Kelce looked to be slowing down last season and has taken an even further step back in the first two games of the season. If it weren't for his past accomplishments and well-chronicled relationship he would be a forgotten piece of this Chiefs offense.
While this may seem harsh consider that Isiah Pacheco, Xavier Worthy, and Justin Watson all have been more involved than Kelce. Tight end Noah Gray only trails Kelce's total by two yards with four fewer targets. It may be time for the Chiefs to consider the end is nearing for the franchise legend.