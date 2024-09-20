Travis Kelce no longer the weapon Atlanta Falcons should fear most
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons will host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday Night Football in a matchup that will demand attention and headlines. Not only are the Chiefs the two-time defending Super Bowl champions they also have the best active quarterback in Patrick Mahomes and arguably one of the most popular players in Travis Kelce.
For years Kelce has demanded respect throughout the league for his ability to find open space and physicality after the catch. Skillsets that are starting to be questioned not only by league pundits but by Chiefs fans themselves. It was clear last season that Kelce couldn't sustain a heavy workload and waited to turn it on until the postseason.
Travis Kelce is clearly aging and no longer the most-feared Chiefs weapon
This isn't to say Kelce won't have a great moment or make a clutch catch. The tight-end has an argument as the greatest at his position of all-time and that level of player will continue to have great moments even as the skills are diminishing.
For those doubting this look at Kelce's boxscore and defend the 39-receiving yards he has managed in two big games. Both were close that demanded each Kansas City franchise player give their best and Kelce was far from the Chiefs' best option.
This isn't to say the tight-end can't have a big game or won't flash on occasion. Rather it is clear Kelce is beginning to age and must save his best football for when it matters most. He can no longer sustain the high level of play he once did for a full season.
Looking at the Kansas City roster it is clear that this team and the passing attack now runs through Rashee Rice. He has become Patrick Mahomes' favorite target and the most dangerous weapon on this roster.
Atlanta's defensive matchups should be focused not on worrying about Kelce or the Chiefs' run game but on finding ways to put pressure on Mahomes and how they will shut down Rashee Rice the Chiefs' best weapon.