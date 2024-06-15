Trevor Lawrence extension proving Kirk Cousins' deal will age well
By Nick Halden
The Jacksonville Jaguars made headlines this past week by handing Trevor Lawrence a five-year deal worth $275-million. It is a massive extension that resets the market at the quarterback position. The deal comes with
Lawrence now is the highest-paid quarterback annually followed by Joe Burrow, Jared Goff, Justin Herbert, and Lamar Jackson. The deal makes complete sense for the Jaguars when you consider what the franchise is without Trevor Lawrence.
For Atlanta, it is easy to look at Trevor's numbers in comparison to Kirk Cousins and realize what a good deal the contract could end up being. The Falcons paid $180 million over four years for a quarterback whose ceiling in the league thus far has been higher than Trevor's.
This isn't to say that Cousins has more talent but the numbers are all heavily in Kirk's favor when it comes to production. This deal will age far better as well when you consider other names on the market who will soon be paid.
Lawrence reset the market ahead of the Dolphins re-signing Tua or Dak hitting the open market or re-signing with Dallas. Both players have easy arguments to make they should be the higher-paid player in comparison to the Jacksonville QB.
Even if Kirk Cousins were to struggle you can escape the contract in year three and move on to Michael Penix Jr. As we have watched with Kyler Murray and Daniel Jones the ability to move on from a quarterback is key even if you believe it is a potential franchise guy.
Atlanta did a great job going out and being aggressive adding a star player to the position without overpaying. Though it is fair to question what Cousins might have made if not for his season-ending injury. A deal worth closer to $200-million likely would have been on the table.
Regardless, as quarterbacks continue to cash in Kirk Cousins' deal will continue to age well for a franchise that finally got it right at quarterback.