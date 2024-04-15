Troy Andersen trade shakes up Falcons 7-round mock draft
The Atlanta Falcons take an incredible playmaker and then trade one away to fill a hole in the first round of this mock draft.
Trade: Falcons acquire pick 22 from the Eagles
Falcons seven-round mock draft: Round 1, Pick 22
The Falcons decide they are comfortable rolling forward with Nate Landman and Kaden Elliss, so they trade away their former second-round pick Troy Andersen to a team that has needed help at the position.
With the trade-up, the Falcons secure their cornerback position by taking the best at the position in the draft—Nate Wiggins.
I understand Wiggins is thin but putting him in this defense would take pressure off of him and allow him to play free.
While Wiggins played more man at Clemson, he is still more than capable of playing zone. He is exceptionally quick and competitive, he sees the field well, and he knows how to make plays—something the Falcons haven't gotten from their corners in recent years.