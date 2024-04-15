Blogging Dirty
FanSided

Troy Andersen trade shakes up Falcons 7-round mock draft

The Atlanta Falcons take an incredible playmaker and then trade one away to fill a hole in the first round of this mock draft.

By Grayson Freestone

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons
Tampa Bay Buccaneers v Atlanta Falcons / Cooper Neill/GettyImages
Falcons seven-round mock draft: Round 5, Pick 143

The Atlanta Falcons take a shot on a bigger, more physical safety in Malik Mustapha out of Wake Forest.

Mustapha is a compact safety who will bring some physicality to this team. They already have the best safety in the league with Jessie Bates so Mustapha would bring them a box safety who can play to his strengths with Bates behind him.

He is more in line with an extra linebacker in a nickel package due to his strength and physicality. He would come in an compete with last year's seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams.

