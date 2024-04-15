Troy Andersen trade shakes up Falcons 7-round mock draft
The Atlanta Falcons take an incredible playmaker and then trade one away to fill a hole in the first round of this mock draft.
Falcons seven-round mock draft: Round 5, Pick 143
The Atlanta Falcons take a shot on a bigger, more physical safety in Malik Mustapha out of Wake Forest.
Mustapha is a compact safety who will bring some physicality to this team. They already have the best safety in the league with Jessie Bates so Mustapha would bring them a box safety who can play to his strengths with Bates behind him.
He is more in line with an extra linebacker in a nickel package due to his strength and physicality. He would come in an compete with last year's seventh-round pick DeMarcco Hellams.