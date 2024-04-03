Two former Atlanta Falcons choose odd free agency landing spot
By Nick Halden
Former Atlanta Falcons head coach Arthur Smith signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers this offseason as their offensive coordinator. While Smith wasn't a capable head coach it is important to remember how he got into the position in the first place. Smith helped Ryan Tannehill and the Titans' offense go on an impressive run that re-established the veteran's career.
Now the Steelers are asking Smith to do the same thing with Russell Wilson. Smith has a fallback option as well with Justin Fields as the second option. These are two better starters than Arthur Smith has had for the past two seasons.
Either quarterback will have two targets that are familiar to Atlanta Falcons fans. The Steelers signed Van Jefferson and Cordarrelle Patterson this offseason. Both moves were very odd considering how the players fared with Arthur Smith as their head coach.
Van Jefferson had the worst seasons of his short career under Smith. His usage and targets were all underwhelming for a player who had an argument as the second-most-talented receiver on the roster.
Cordarrelle Patterson was obviously frustrated with his lack of touches in Atlanta. You have a utility player who had put together a great two-year run. You bring Patterson back as a "Joker" which ends up being a title for a player that is going to ride the bench.
With this in mind, both players signing with their former head coach is extremely odd. Perhaps these were the only offers they were given with more experienced and accomplished players still on the market.
No matter the reasoning it remains an odd decision for two players who had far more success before spending last season with Arthur Smith.
Smith will be attempting to bring back not only Russell Wilson's career back to life but bring back a Pittsburgh offense that has held back the team. Whether it is their quarterback's struggles or receivers failing to block little positive has been said about this unit.
Watching whether or not this changes under Arthur Smith with two former Falcons should be fascinating.