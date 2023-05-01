Two former Atlanta Falcons receivers would perfectly complete Smith's offense
With two days of the draft behind us, the Atlanta Falcons roster is growing clearer with one obvious need still there for a young team. Outside of Drake London, there isn't one receiver on this roster the Falcons should be completely relying on with set expectations.
There is improved depth at the position and a far higher upside but the team still clearly needs to add at least one veteran receiver. Looking at the pattern of players Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith have targeted it is clear Atlanta is focused on adding strong locker room guys and veteran leaders.
Atlanta is as focused on what players provide off the field as the talent they display on gameday. With this in mind, two former Atlanta Falcons receivers are clear fits in a player/coach role allowing Atlanta's young receivers wisdom and a veteran target for Ridder.
Julio Jones is the obvious name on the market the Falcons could consider bringing back. A generational talent at receiver Jones was the ultimate professional during his time in Atlanta and clearly is nearing the end of his career.
Bringing Jones back to help Atlanta's young receiver and provide a 3rd down target for Ridder would be a great fit for both sides. Julio is clearly not close to the player he once was but still provides value and would be an elite 3rd or 4th option if healthy.
The second former receiver the Falcons could look to in the same role is Mohamed Sanu. Sanu had great seasons in Atlanta helping the team make a push the last time the Falcons were attempting to build a playoff roster.
Sanu's energy and presence on and off the field would be a clear asset for the Falcons as a depth receiver and clearly fits with what Terry Fontenot and Arthur Smith have been building. With limited roster spots and cap space both players aren't an option for Atlanta but bringing in at least one of the former receivers would be a great way to end the off-season and provide a much-needed veteran at the position.