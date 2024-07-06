Unexpected player chosen for Falcons most promising building block
When you think about the Atlanta Falcons best player to build around, who do you think of? Michael Penix Jr.? Bijan Robinson?
How about Drake London? For Bleacher Report, the wide receiver is their best building block. It is an interesting pick because he has been covered up by a couple of other top-ten picks in recent years for the Falcons. Nevertheless, London is talented beyond belief and has what it takes to develop into one of the best in the league, especially now that he has a quarterback.
Drake London seen by BR as the Falcons best building block
Drake London was the only first-round pick over Terry Fontenot's first three drafts that was unexpected. The USC receiver was coming off a broken leg which put his draft stock in flux. The Falcons felt comfortable and took the highest-upside receiver that the draft class had to offer.
While his stats thus far have been average, London has shown flashes of being an elite receiver. As with the rest of the offensive weapons over the past two seasons, he just needs a quarterback. Well, now he has that and will finally get some accurate passes headed his way.
Bleacher Report singled out a player on each team who is their "most promising building block" and the third-year pass catcher was their pick.
"Bijan Robinson would be a logical pick, but positional value favors Drake London. He's registered 800-yard seasons with shaky quarterback play, so expectations are much higher with Kirk Cousins slinging the ball in Atlanta. London paced the Falcons with 905 yards last season."- David Kenyon, Bleacher Report
The nice thing about the Falcons is that there isn't a clear pick. Most would choose Bijan Robinson because of his generational talent but you cannot overlook London.
He is big, strong, feisty, has strong hands, and solid speed. The one thing you can always count on London for is that he will want the football more than the defender. He loves to show up his opponent which makes for intense one-on-ones.
The Falcons need to prioritize throwing the ball up to Drake London, especially in the endzone. If they do then he will prove to be one of the best in the NFL.