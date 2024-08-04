Unhappy Patriots star remains Atlanta Falcons lone pass rush hope
By Nick Halden
Heated exchanges are a part of NFL training camps that are often overblown. Whether it is summer altercations or arguments as the league revs up the media often overreacts to any and all tidbits that could turn into a story.
Included under this umbrella is last week's tiff between New England head coach Jerod Mayo and pass rusher Matthew Judon. It appears the two have squashed whatever issues they were dealing with. Despite this, the Falcons should remain interested in Judon and continue to closely monitor the situation.
Matthew Judon remains the perfect fit for the Atlanta Falcons
It is hard to believe Judon's frustration doesn't stem from a contract that looks to be underpaid. Atlanta would have to move money to make cap room but it isn't impossible to add the current Patriot and work out a better deal.
Judon remains a perfect fit for the Falcons based less on his performance of scheme fit and more by the process of elimination. Raheem Morris and the Falcons' camp approach of finding ways to put pressure on the quarterback by using every player on the field and their depth sounds great.
It is a catchy headline and a fantastic story from an energetic head coach. However, there is a reason that top pass rushers continue to be paid a premium in a pass-focused league. If any team could opt to let top pass rushers walk and create a diverse pass rush, they would.
As great as it sounds this approach is far fetched and unlikely to work. Atlanta needs a primary pass rusher that can take pressure off Grady Jarrett and David Onyemata. With this trio working well together, you can allow either Arnold Ebiketie or Bralen Trice to develop and face far more realistic expectations on the other side.
If the Patriots are willing to trade Judon the Falcons should be willing to spend what it takes. Adding Kirk Cousins is an all-in move, one you have done nothing to back up defensively.
How much Judon has left in the tank is a legitimate question. One you should be willing to take a risk on based on sheer lack of options and a desperation that should be at an all-time high after two seasons of being sliced up by mediocre quarterbacks.