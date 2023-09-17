How to Unlock Five Weeks of Falcons Bonus Bets at Caesars
Bet $50 on Packers vs. Falcons, win five weeks of $50 bonuses with this offer at Caesars
The Falcons looked improved from last season in their Week 1 win over Carolina and you can back them to keep it up with FIVE WEEKS of bonus bets!
Atlanta fans who sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet their first $50 or more on Falcons vs. Packers Week 2 will win five weeks of $50 bonus bets totaling $250!
Here’s how you can access your first bonus in time for Week 2:
Caesars Sportsbook NFL Promo Code
You’ll receive $250 in bonus bets – $50 for five consecutive weeks – when you sign up with Caesars Sportsbook and bet your first $50 or more.
Here’s how you can secure your $250 bonus:
- Sign up with Caesars Sportsbook
- Use our promo code FSNFLGET
- Verify your identity and location
- Deposit $50 or more
- Bet $50 or more on Falcons vs. Packers
Once your first bet of $50 or more settles, you’ll receive that first $50 bonus. Then, you’ll receive a $50 bonus for each of the next four Mondays!
That means you can place your first bet on Week 2 and then use bonus bets to last you all the way through Week 7!
Now let’s make sure you know how to get started.
Falcons vs. Packers Odds, Spread and Total
It seems as though oddsmakers aren’t quite sure what to make of either of these teams just yet, with Atlanta listed at +1.5 on the point spread and +105 on the moneyline at home against Green Bay.
But you don’t have to bet on Atlanta just to win or cover the spread. You could also bet on over/under 40.5 points or several other different wagers like alternate spreads or player props.
Once you’ve signed in to Caesars, navigate to the ‘NFL’ tab where you’ll see odds on the upcoming games. Scroll down until you see Green Bay at Atlanta, and be sure to click on the matchup to explore all of your options.
Finally, don’t forget to put at least $50 on that initial wager!
Sign up with Caesars to give yourself five extra chances to win betting on your new-look Falcons team.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
This promotion at Caesars is only available in select states with legal sports betting.