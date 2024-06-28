Veteran pass rushers the Atlanta Falcons should consider signing this summer
By Nick Halden
The fact that possible upgrades for the Atlanta Falcons pass rush are still sitting in free agency speaks to where the unit is. Not only did the Falcons opt not to draft their biggest need 8th overall they ignored the position in free agency as well.
Losing both Calais Campbell and Bud Dupree there is reason for concern. Looking at the options in free agency veteran options stand out. This isn't to say any of these names will be life-changing but they can only improve a weak unit. Starting with a possible return to Georgia for a player looking for a rebound opportunity.
Justin Houston
Justin Houston was a signing bust in 2023 but is only a year removed from being a productive edge rusher. Houston returning to his home state would be a fun story for both the Falcons and the former Georgia Bulldog.
Houston had 9.5 sacks with the Ravens in the 2022 season before struggling with the Dolphins and Panthers last season. It is hard to believe that the veteran couldn't manage at least 4-5 sacks in Atlanta's rotation. Who can Atlanta plugin with a higher ceiling? Houston at the very least could be brought in to compete for a roster spot.
Yannick Ngakoue
Yes, you have some obvious concerns with this signing. However, Yannick has offered at least 8.0 sacks or better every year of his career before the 2023 season. The veteran managed only 4.0 sacks last season. This total would have tied the veteran for 4th in Atlanta with only Campbell, Dupree, and Ebiketie ahead of him.
Ngakoue is an upgrade for the Falcons and is deserving of a roster spot to give the team a boost off the edge. Expectations should be 5-6 sacks and a handful of missed tackles defending the run. There isn't going to be a pass rush boost Atlanta can add at this point in the offseason that isn't a bit flawed.
Frank Clark
Another 2023 bust who had been a productive player every year before. While there is a chance with all three players it is simply the end of their careers it is worth the risk. Atlanta really has nothing to lose by attempting to improve at their weakest position.
Clark was a piece of the Legion of Boom before contributing to the start of the Kansas City Chiefs dynasty. Clark was never a star but was often a key contributor in big spots. Atlanta would be wise to give the veteran a chance to see if there is anything left in the tank.