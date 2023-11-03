Vikings vs. Falcons best anytime touchdown scorer picks (Pitts stock rises with Heinicke at QB)
The best players to bet on to find the end zone in the NFL Week 9 action between the Vikings and Falcons
Taylor Heinicke will get his first start of the season with the Falcons as Arthur Smith announced earlier this week that they're going with him for the time being, with Desmond Ridder serving as the backup for the time being.
The Falcons will face Jaren Hall, the rookie out of BYU for the Vikings in Sunday's NFC showdown.
If you want to find out the betting odds for the game, as well as my prediction, you can read my full betting preview here.
In this article, I'm going to give you the names of three players I'm betting on to find the end zone on Sunday.
If you want to tail these plays, I'd recommend doing so at FanDuel Sportsbook. For a limited time, new users will receive $150 in bonus bets and three months of NBA League Pass when they click the link below to sign up for an account and place a $5 wager on any game.
Best Anytime TD Bets for Vikings vs. Falcons
- Kyle Pitts Anytime TD (+260)
- Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+200)
- Taylor Heinicke Anytime TD (+380)
Kyle Pitts Anytime TD (+260)
I firmly believe that with Taylor Heinicke starting at quarterback, the Falcons' best players will be a lot more involved in the offense.
If you watch the film, you know Kyle Pitts gets open throughout the game, his quarterbacks have just had trouble getting him the ball. Heinicke's going to be able to hit him this Sunday and I'm willing to bet in it resulting in him finding the end zone.
Tyler Allgeier Anytime TD (+200)
Tyler Allgeier continues to be the short yardage back for the Falcons so while the more dynamic running back, Bijan Robinson, may see the ball more often throughout the game, but it's Allgeier who provides more value to find the end zone, especially if the Falcons get close to the goalline.
I'll take a shot at this bet at +200 odds.
Taylor Heinicke Anytime TD (+380)
Let's not forget how often Taylor Heinicke takes off and runs with the ball. Last year with the Commanders, Heinicke ran 28 times in nine games for 96 yards and a touchdown.
He ran twice in the second half against the Titans last week and I expect him to run a handful of times again against the Vikings. Let's hope one of those runs results in a touchdown.
Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
You can check out all of Iain's bets here!