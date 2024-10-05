Was Week 5 the kickstart that Kyle Pitts needed with the Falcons?
Kyle Pitts has had one confusing career to this point. After having a sensational rookie season as the fourth pick, he ran into ineffectiveness and injuries over his next two seasons.
We all figured that Kirk Cousins was exactly what Pitts needed to get his career back on track but it did not look that way after four weeks. However, after a short week following his worst game as a Falcon, the superstar tight end finally found his groove.
The question is, is this the start of a monster season from the Atlanta Falcons top tight end? Or was it an outlier on a night when the offense exploded?
Kyle Pitts needs a couple more strong performances for the Falcons
Kyle Pitts caught seven passes for 88 yards on Thursday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. His name was called on the first snap of the game and Kirk Cousins went his way throughout the game.
It brought out a lot of excitement amongst fans to see the former Gator put up nearly 100 yards.
However, we have to see this a couple more times before we get too excited. When an offense passes for 509 yards, there will be plenty of opportunities for everyone to get the ball in their hands. We need confirmation that this was a product of quality, not quantity.
Seeing him break 100 yards in a game would be a big step for him. December 26, 2021, against Detroit, was the last time he broke the triple-digit mark. That is way too long for a player of his caliber.
Fortunately, there should be plenty of opportunities to do that next Sunday against a Carolina Panthers defense that has been shredded this season. If Atlanta could do what they did to Tampa Bay, then there is no reason to think big numbers won't happen in Week 6.