Weighing the pros and cons of Atlanta Falcons hiring Jim Harbaugh
It's not that complicated of a decision, but we can make it one!
It didn't come as much of a surprise, considering the rumors swirling around the Falcons' coaching search, but the team officially announced on Tuesday that they had interviewed Jim Harbaugh:
It seems like it's a matter of when, not if, Harbaugh takes an NFL coaching gig this offseason, and the Falcons have very publicly made it known they're only interested in big name hires this time around. He'd be a better fit in Atlanta than Arthur Smith was, just by virtue of Jim Harbaugh being Jim Harbaugh, and Arthur Smith being Arthur Smith. But what would the pros, and cons, be of bringing Harbaugh to Atlanta? I'm glad you asked!