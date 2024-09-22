What an upset over Kansas City would mean for Falcons 2024 playoff hopes
By Nick Halden
It is extremely early and the pressure on the Atlanta Falcons and Kirk Cousins is already high. It isn't an overstatement to say the Eagles miscues and Kirk Cousins' late heroic drive saved the Falcons 2024 season. This was with the understanding the Falcons dropped a winnable game to the Steelers and had the Eagles, Chiefs, Saints, and Bucs looming.
All four teams who believe themselves to be playoff contenders and two of them are clear favorites over Atlanta. Now the Falcons sit 1-1 and are a game out of the NFC South. While we will see how Atlanta's division rivals fare today there is no denying the potential impact of a Week 3 win over the Chiefs.
Beating the Chiefs would push the Atlanta Falcons into serious contender status
Understanding the tough divisional matchups ahead the Falcons finding a way to upset the Chiefs would be massive. In the building it is a major confidence boost and outside it promises the Falcons respect and means they will be viewed as a real NFC contender.
Fairly or not the NFC South has been viewed as a lesser division with the winner being a living participation trophy in this year's playoffs. A narrative that isn't entirely unfair but one that must end if the Falcons were to do the improbable and beat the Chiefs. This speaks to the status of Kansas City and how hunted they have become.
Beating this team is a sign you're to be taken seriously and capable of greatness. It is a warning to the rest of the league that you can accomplish what the vast majority have failed. The Chiefs have dropped very winnable regular season games before and each time the winner was elevated and the Chiefs questioned.
A year ago it was the Lions with the opening night win over the Chiefs in a game that signaled their arrival and the respect they must be played with. The Falcons now have that same chance to be the first team to hand the Chiefs a loss putting themselves back into the NFC playoff picture and demanding respect moving forward.