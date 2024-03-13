What are realistic expectations for Kirk Cousins in year one?
By Nick Halden
2. Cousins must provide answers about Atlanta's skill players
A large majority of Atlanta Falcons fans have blamed Atlanta's last three first-round draft picks for underperforming on Arthur Smith and quarterback play. It is hard to argue with this logic when Arthur Smith's offense looked ancient, and Ridder often gave the ball to the wrong team.
Kirk Cousins and Zac Robinson are about to take away any excuses that existed for Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. The most likely outcome is all three have career years with a capable offense showing how unique and special each are as talents in this league.
At worst Kirk Cousins needs to have Kyle Pitts or Drake London have a breakout year while Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier continue to build a consistent rushing attack. Cousins has shown an elite ability to have his primary receiver put up huge numbers right away when he is put in the starting lineup.
Whether that is Kyle Pitts or Drake London remains to be seen but the Falcons need to see at least one of their top draft picks finally put up the expected numbers. Considering each of their talent this is less on Cousins and more play design and distribution.