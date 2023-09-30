What channel is the Atlanta Falcons game on this weekend?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in London on Sunday at 9:30 EST. Both teams are coming off of rough losses though with each of their schedules it is clear that this game is of more importance to the Jaguars than the Falcons moving forward.
Despite this, there is no question that Arthur Smith will have his team ready to play and wipe away one of the uglier games we have seen in three years under the Atlanta head coach. There is also the fact that this is currently Atlanta's only scheduled solo game of the season giving them the chance to set a lot of opinions on what this team is or isn't.
This will be the first broadcast of the season that isn't available on cable or typical local channels. The only way to watch this game will be through a streaming service. The normal broadcast will be streaming on ESPN+ with many cable providers already providing access.
If you aren't an ESPN+ subscriber, you must log into the app with your current cable information to see if you have access. The secondary option is a streaming service as well with the game getting a Toy Story-themed broadcast over Disney+ and offering a secondary option to those that don't have access to the typical broadcast.
The game is the only Atlanta Falcons broadcast this season that isn't scheduled to be on local channels for a team that rarely has featured games. This is completely understandable, however, when you consider the team's past five seasons and how they played the last time they were given a featured game.
Atlanta will take on the Jaguars in London before heading back to Atlanta to take on the Houston Texans and Washington Commanders in their home stadium. Both clearly very winnable games for a team that has a very good chance to head back from London with a 2-2 record.