What channel is the Atlanta Falcons game on today?
By Nick Halden
The Atlanta Falcons will take on the Detroit Lions in their first road game of the season today with kick-off set for 1:00 EST. This is a huge game for the Falcons to keep pace with a hot division with New Orleans and Tampa Bay both starting the day 2-0 on the season as well.
Atlanta and Detroit will kick off in the early window of the NFL with the local broadcast being on FOX for the third straight week for the Falcons. If you're in market NFL Plus is an option as well with YouTube's Sunday Ticket being the only current out-of-market option for Atlanta Falcons fans.
This will be a great test not only for Desmond Ridder and the offense but for an Atlanta defense that struggled at times against Jordan Love after dominating against Bryce Young and the Panthers. The Lions were an explosive offensive team at home last year and are going to give the Falcons all they can handle in week three.
Starting out the season 3-0 for the Falcons becomes even more important when you consider week four will take the team to London to take on the Jacksonville Jaguars. With Aaron Rodgers now out for the season it is easy to make the case that the Jaguars are the best team on Atlanta's schedule and should be heavily favored in week four.
Atlanta winning this game takes the pressure and urgency away from the week four matchup and would allow the Falcons to play a bit more freely against what looks to be a superior opponent.
The Lions are coming off an overtime loss to the Seahawks on the heels of beating the Kansas City Chiefs on opening night. This will be a great test for both sides in what could be an early wildcard preview for a weak NFC.