What is a realistic timeline for starting Falcons' rookie Michael Penix Jr.
By Nick Halden
Drafting Michael Penix Jr. started the clock on Kirk Cousins' Falcons career before the veteran had taken a meaningful snap. Penix is only adding to this discussion with his solid camp performance. Leading to the obvious question of when Penix could find his way into the starting lineup?
Barring injury the answer appears to be the third year of his rookie contract. This is the first out Atlanta has out of Kirk Cousins' contract without taking a massive dead cap hit. While Penix could look impressive enough to bring this into the discussion reasonable it will be at least two years before the Falcons can put the young quarterback into the starting lineup.
Michael Penix Jr. won't be Atlanta's starting quarterback until at least 2026
Cousins has the chance to change this as well depending on his level of play. If the Falcons are playoff contenders and playing at a high level it is likely the team hesitates to make the change. Turning away from known stability isn't going to be an easy decision.
It is only if Cousins is showing clear age and falloff that the decision will become clear. There is also the chance that an injury presents Penix with a chance to win his way into the lineup. Even if Cousins is playing well the team is unlikely to turn the team back over if Penix was able to win and play at a high level.
What the organization thinks of the rookie is evidenced by the draft pick they spent on him with other clear needs. Atlanta believes Penix is the future of the organization, however, they have made it clear that this is Kirk's team.
Unless the veteran's production falls off a cliff or there is a long-term injury this will remain Cousins' team until at least the 2026 season.