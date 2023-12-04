What positions will the Atlanta Falcons need to address in the offseason?
The Atlanta Falcons, just like every team, will be looking to replace players and bolster their roster during the offseason. What positions will they focus on?
The Atlanta Falcons will be looking to have a similar offseason to what they had this past March and April. They were able to bring in and draft numerous impact players as they continue to try to inch closer to being a Super Bowl contender.
While the Falcons certainly have many players who will be around for a long time, they also have a lot of rotational players and a few starters who are scheduled to be free agents. Terry Fontenot will be busy in the upcoming months as he tries to bolster numerous positions.
Positions the Atlanta Falcons need to focus on this offseason
While the Atlanta Falcons do not have any franchise-tag-worthy free agents, they have a few key players and some other players who will leave a hole in the depth chart if they end up leaving.
Some positions are going to be ravaged during free agency and others just need to be improved. Let's start with the positions that will require attention due to impending free agents.
Running back
Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier are going to be the two leaders for the next few years, but with Cordarrelle Patterson's contract expiring they may need to either re-sign him or find someone else. Avery Williams will be back from injury and could play a role in the offense.
Fullback
Keith Smith, once again, will be a free agent. Because of his value on special teams and his leadership, we might see him return for yet another year.
Wide receiver
This one is almost laughable when you look at the future. Drake London is the only player under contract for next season. And even if that weren't the case, they would still need to address this position.
Backup offensive line
The Atlanta Falcons are thin behind their starting five, especially with Matt Hennessy being a free agent. This shouldn't be a huge concern but you still need to find depth.
Defensive line
Grady Jarrett should be able to return but Calais Campbell, Kentavius Street, Albert Huggins, and Joe Gaziano will be free agents. The Falcons need to get younger at the position, so this could be a position they target in the first or second round of the draft.
Linebacker
Kaden Elliss is here to stay and Troy Andersen will be back but Nate Landman will be a free agent. Look for Landman to return, and if he does, then they just need one more quality player here.
Cornerback
A.J. Terrell must be extended but even if he isn't, he will be under his fifth-year option. But then comes Jeff Okudah who has an unknown future here in Atlanta. This team needs a corner to pair with Terrell (whether that be Okudah or someone else) and you can always use more depth at corner.
Long snapper
Liam McCullough is a free agent and there is no reason to think he won't return.
Now for those positions that just need to get better in general.
Quarterback
Is Desmond Ridder the man or not? That is a massive question moving forward. Outside of him, Taylor Heinicke is a cut candidate this offseason. The most important position needs the utmost attention.
EDGE
The Falcons are not good enough at this position right now. Bud Dupree will be a free agent, which makes things even worse. This should be a main priority in 2024.