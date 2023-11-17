What record do the Atlanta Falcons need to make the playoffs in final 7 games
By Nick Halden
A capable team could go 7-0 in the Atlanta Falcons final games of the season. With Aaron Rodgers injured the Falcons won't face one top-ten quarterback in their final ten games and face very few capable offenses.
Atlanta's remaining path is Carolina Panthers, Tampa Bay Bucs, Indianapolis Colts, New York Jets, Chicago Bears, and the New Orleans Saints twice. There isn't one team on that list Atlanta isn't capable of beating, however, after the way they have dropped their last three games all seven could just as well be losses.
If the Falcons are going to turn their season around one has to consider what they need to do in their final seven to claim the division. Considering both the Bucs and Saints' remaining schedule it is clear that Atlanta at worst must go 5-2 to claim the division.
The Falcons need their next game against the Saints to force a tie and continue to take care of business within their own division. Nine wins and taking care of your rivals the rest of the way would be more than enough to get the job done.
Will Arthur Smith make the adjustments to give the Falcons that chance, is the better question. Clearly, this is a team held back by their head coach who refuses to make simple adjustments. One would hope that the most recent results would demand change, however, Smith has shown little ability to adjust over the last three seasons.
Everything is still in front of the Falcons despite their best efforts. This group has the talent, schedule, and division to get hot at the right time and make a run to the playoffs. This must start with next Sunday's game against Atlanta's hated rival and putting themselves back in the division lead. The Falcons don't have to be perfect but going 5-2 is no small feat in this league, especially a team with Atlanta's penchant for creating ways to lose.