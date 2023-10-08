What time is the Atlanta Falcons game today?
By Nick Halden
After trips to Detroit and London the Atlanta Falcons return home on Sunday to take on the Houston Texans. The game is set to kick off at 1:00EST a week after the Falcons played on the big stage in London and yet again found a way to embarrass themselves and their fans.
Despite this, there are a myriad of reasons to still believe in this team with a good defense, great playmakers, and Patterson returning all at the top of the list. If there was ever a "must win" situation this early in this season it feels that week five is do or die for Desmond Ridder and the Atlanta Falcons offense.
With an easy schedule recovering from a 2-3 start is far from impossible but with the offense struggling as badly as they have each of the last two weeks this team badly needs a momentum shift before it snowballs. Atlanta's offense has managed to score a combined 13 points in the last eight quarters of football.
This is completely unacceptable and has many Atlanta fans already asking for Taylor Heinicke with Ridder continuing to show regression and struggling badly.
Perhaps returning back home and facing an underwhelming Houston defense is exactly what Ridder needs to get back on track and improve his job security. If you have a third straight loss for the Falcons and Ridder doesn't show improvement Arthur Smith is going to have to make a tough call.
In that situation either you need to hold yourself accountable and bring in a new offensive mind to help with play calls and designs or you need to make a quarterback change.
Arthur Blank is patient with his head coaches but has made it clear as well that he wants to see this team win and if Arthur Smith and Desmond Ridder aren't getting the job done for a third straight week someone's seat is going to grow uncomfortably warm.